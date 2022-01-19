Missouri State Police Accidentally Send Emergency Alert Referencing Batman

Missouri residents received an interesting emergency alert from the Missouri State Police Department.

On Tuesday afternoon (January 18), residents received an emergency alert to their phones about a vehicle out of Gotham City.

The alert read "GOTHAM CITY MO PURPLE/GREEN 1978 DODGE 3700GT MO UKIDME"

The accidental message referenced a car that was driven in the 1989 film Batman.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol quickly sent out a tweet stating that the alert was meant to be a test message and there was no real threat.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also sent out a release to assure residents that the Batman themed alert was sent by mistake.

"Today, a routine test of Missouri's Blue Alert system was inadvertently sent to wireless devices statewide. The Patrol regularly tests the Blue Alert system to ensure it works properly when needed. During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be disseminated to the public. There is no Emergency Alert at this time. The Patrol appreciates the public's understanding and support of the Emergency Alert program."