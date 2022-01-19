Mountain Lion Killed In Las Vegas After Escaping Backyard Cordon

A mountain lion was euthanized in Las Vegas after escaping a backyard cordon that was set up by authorities, reported the Las Vegas Review Journal. The mountain lion was seen fleeing into a neighboring residential area.

A Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden shot the animal in the backyard of a home after repeated attempts to neutralize it with a tranquilizer dart.

Doug Nielsen, a spokesman for the Department of Wildlife said, "It either didn't get a sufficient dose or it was a bounce in and out. We don't know if it got a partial dose or no dose."

Las Vegas police Lt. Brian Boxler wrote in a text, "(The call) was due to a reported mountain lion in the backyard. Officers confirmed that the animal was a mountain lion and requested assistance from the Nevada Division of Wildlife and Clark County Animal Control.”

According to Boxler, the big cat was contained in a backyard while police were "working on a plan with other agencies to safely tranquilize the animal for its safety and the safety of the public." Before it could be tranquilized, the cat escaped.

Monday's big cat events were the latest in a string of mountain lion encounters in the Las Vegas Valley.