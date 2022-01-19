New Cold Front Could Bring Freezing Rain, Snow To Middle Tennessee

A new cold front is expected to sweep through Middle Tennessee Wednesday (January 19) night into Thursday morning.

According to FOX 17, much of the midstate, including Nashville, could see sleet or a dusting of snow overnight while northern counties heading into Kentucky could see an increased chance for snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Some school districts have already announced closures for the rest of the week, which can be found here.

While Nashville isn't expected to see as much winter weather as it has received over the past few weeks, temperatures are anticipated to drop below freezing overnight and into Thursday morning. Given that rain has drenched the region throughout Wednesday, the freezing temps could cause ice to accumulate. Metro Social Services will open an extreme cold weather shelter from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday at 3230 Brick Church Pike in Nashville for those in need of a warm place to stay.

According to the National Weather Service, Nashville has received 9.3 inches of snow so far in January 2022, the most any January has recorded since 1985. The record for snowiest January in Nashville stretches back over 70 years when January 1948 saw a jaw-dropping 18.8 inches of snow. The record low temperature was set in January 1985 when Nashville recorded an absolutely frigid minus 17 degrees.