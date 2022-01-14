Another 'Significant' Snowstorm Heading To Middle Tennessee

All of Middle Tennessee is under another winter storm watch heading into the weekend, with "significant" amounts of snow expected to fall across the mid-state.

According to a report from the National Weather Service-Nashville on Friday (January 14), snow is expected to fall Saturday night into Sunday and average about 3 to 6 inches, with some regions receiving up to 7 inches.

Before the snow moves in, the region is set to get some rain throughout Saturday and into the evening, per FOX 17. The rain will likely change to snow overnight, becoming a heavy snowfall in the mid to late morning and afternoon.