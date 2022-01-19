Ohio Dog Looking For His Fur-Ever Home After Spending 367 Days In Shelter

A dog at an Ohio animal shelter has been waiting to find his forever home for over a year.

According to a Facebook post by Cincinnati Animal CARE, Quentin, a three-year-old Terrier/ American Pit Bull Mix, has been at the Cincinnati Animal CARE facility since January 17, 2021.

After spending over a year in the shelter, the staff hopes to find Quentin's forever family.

Photos on the shelter's Facebook page show Quentin walking, lying in bed, and happily getting his belly rubbed.

Here is what the post had to say about Quentin:

"Quentin would absolutely thrive in a home with a backyard where he can run around and get all his energy out. We don't require fenced-in yards for adoptions, but we do think this would be an ideal place for Q.

With all that energy, we would recommend a home with older kids, but he has done really well playing with kids in his foster homes, especially running around in the backyard with toys. Rope toys are his favorite and you could literally tie one to a tree and he'd entertain himself all day. When Quentin gets that energy out, he will snooze the night away on any soft surface you have.

Quentin also did amazing at Doggie Paddles LLC - Florence KY and was up for running on any obstacle in their agility course, he has no fear. He'd be a fun adventure buddy for activities like that or long hikes - and he loves car rides, so he's down for wherever you're going!"

As of Tuesday (January 18), Quentin is still waiting to find his forever home at the shelter.