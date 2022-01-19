Pardison Fontaine Speaks Out Against Megan Thee Stallion Breakup Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardsion Fontaine have been keeping their relationship low-key in recent months. So much so that fans began to speculate that the Grammy Award winning couple had called it quits. Adding more fuel to the rumor mill, fans noticed that the "Savage" rapper deleted all the photos of her and Fontaine from her Instagram page.

However, Pardi is speaking out, denying the claims and assuring fans that things are better than ever in their relationship. He took to his Instagram story to address the claims, writing:

"Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody …(At least not in that way ),” he wrote. “Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run ..but y’all gettin too crazy ….ain’t give ni**as a story so they made one … we really been on it double time.”