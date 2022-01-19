Pete Davidson Responds To Kanye West Threatening Him In New Song

Kanye West's attempt to diss Pete Davidson in his new song may not have gone as planned. Earlier this week, Ye teased a new track entitled "My Life Was Never Eazy" featuring The Game in which he threatened to “beat” his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new beau, rapping:

“God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ***.”

But according to sources close to the Saturday Night Live star, Pete is unfazed by the diss. An insider told Page Six:

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious. Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it. It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden."

Another source revealed that Kanye's song actually helped Kim and Pete's relationship, adding:

"The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer."