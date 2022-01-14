Kanye West Calls Out Pete Davidson In New Song

The polarizing track comes on the heels of Kim Kardashian breaking her silence on her estranged husband new relationship with actress Julia Fox, sharing that she is "happy to see Kanye out smiling again and only wants to see him end up with a good person; something that's up to Kanye to figure out, and not for Kim to judge." A source also told TMZ that the SKIMs founder is glad that Fox is a fan and would rather deal with that, than a hater."

Fox shared details about her budding romance with Kanye with Interview Magazine, revealing:

"It was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

As for Kim and Pete, the pair has been spotted out and about, all smiles, enjoying casual fun together. Fans even captured the pair on a low-key pizza date at the Fairfax, Los Angeles pizzeria Jon and Vinny’s.

Ye's "My Life Was Never Eazy" featuring The Game is slated to drop at midnight.