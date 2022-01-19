Texas Cracker Barrel Manager Fatally Shot Trying To Protect Employee

A manager at a Cracker Barrel in Houston, Texas, was fatally shot over the weekend trying to protect an employee from a robber.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, there were at least two people in a car that drove up to Cracker Barrel located at 14765 North Fwy. The suspect got out of the car on the front passenger side, approached a female employee and tried to rob her purse. The female manager, identified as Robin Baucom, opened the door to let the employee in. The suspect shot the manager. Baucom, who is in her late 50s, was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday.

"Our condolences go out to her family. Sad to think these victims were simply starting their day, working," Sherif Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

The suspect, who has two unrelated felony warrants, has been identified as Nathan Humphrey Jr., 29. While attempting to arrest the suspect, Harris County sheriffs "fired their weapons striking the male." He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The investigation is still underway, Senior Deputy Thomas M. Gulliland told People.