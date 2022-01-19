Texas Cracker Barrel Manager Fatally Shot Trying To Protect Employee
By Dani Medina
January 19, 2022
A manager at a Cracker Barrel in Houston, Texas, was fatally shot over the weekend trying to protect an employee from a robber.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, there were at least two people in a car that drove up to Cracker Barrel located at 14765 North Fwy. The suspect got out of the car on the front passenger side, approached a female employee and tried to rob her purse. The female manager, identified as Robin Baucom, opened the door to let the employee in. The suspect shot the manager. Baucom, who is in her late 50s, was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday.
"Our condolences go out to her family. Sad to think these victims were simply starting their day, working," Sherif Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.
The suspect, who has two unrelated felony warrants, has been identified as Nathan Humphrey Jr., 29. While attempting to arrest the suspect, Harris County sheriffs "fired their weapons striking the male." He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
The investigation is still underway, Senior Deputy Thomas M. Gulliland told People.
Baucom has worked at the Houston Cracker Barrel location for 34 years, according to ABC 13. Her family provided the following statement to ABC 13:
"Robin was one of the hardest working women I have ever seen. It didn't matter if the job required 12 hours or 23 hours, she was there. Many nights she didn't get home until 2 or 3 a.m. She worked for Cracker Barrel for 34 years. She loved her job, her customers and her employees and her family. She absolutely worshipped her three grandchildren, two boys, Brent and Brandon, her newest granddaughter, Lilah who is 10 months old. She had three children, Mark, Matthew and Tina whom she loved with her entire heart. They always had a mom with out reaching hands if they ever needed anything. She was always trying to help wherever she was needed. She is our hero and we hope she will be remembered as a hero because she lost her life trying to protect her employees and Cracker Barrel. She was always taking care of business wherever she was needed. Please if you know anything call and let someone know."
Cracker Barrel also provided the following statement to ABC 13:
"We can confirm that there was a criminal shooting at our Houston store on North Freeway prior to opening this morning which resulted in our store's associate manager sustaining fatal injuries as she protected other employees from harm. All of Cracker Barrel is solely focused on supporting our manager's family, her fellow employees, and local law enforcement as we grapple with this tragedy and grieve."