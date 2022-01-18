Texas Teacher Caught On Camera Insulting Students: 'Utter Morons'

A sixth grade teacher in Rosenberg, Texas, was caught on camera ranting and insulting her students.

In the video posted by a student on Facebook, the unidentified Wright Junior High School teacher was calling her students names and saying she wants to be fired, according to FOX 26.

Here's what she can be heard saying in the video:

"If I have to keep dealing with kids that are complete and utter morons, I'm done. I'm literally done. I don't even care if I lose my job, I want to be fired at this point. I want to carry a gun on my hip and intimidate people. You need to be like a police officer there, and then you can hit them when they're smart a**es."

The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District told FOX 26 in a statement the teacher was placed on administrative leave.

"[Thursday evening,] we were made aware of a video circulating on social media where a Wright Junior High School teacher is making disturbing comments. Of course, we take this very seriously and are actively investigating this situation. Last night, the employee involved was made aware not to report to the campus and was placed on administrative leave this morning. Parents trust us with their students every day and, unfortunately, the actions of a single person have the potential to breach that trust. That is why it is important to underscore that the hardworking, dedicated staff at Wright Junior High School work to create a place where all students feel included and valued, and the comments made in the video are not a reflection of the campus as a whole."