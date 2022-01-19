This Arizona Restaurant Named The Best Place To Eat In The US

By Ginny Reese

January 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There's hardly anything better than sitting down at a local restaurant and enjoying a meal with family and friends. And, some restaurants just provide a much better atmosphere with tastier meals than others.

Yelp compiled a list of the 100 best places to eat in the entire United States for 2022. Yelp states:

"Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US."

One Arizona restaurant made it to the very top of the list. Coming in at number one was Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix. This restaurant serves up some seriously delicious Mexican cuisine and is known for making everything from scratch.

One Yelp reviewer said:

"The star of the show… was our entrees. My wife got the Crispy Salmon and it was to die for. I can’t believe how crispy it was. Amazing! I got the Barbacoa Green Chili Enchiladas and they were top notch! Even the rice and beans were delicious."

Click here to check out the full list of the top 100 best places to eat in the US.

