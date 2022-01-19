This Is The Best Food Truck In Massachusetts

A Boston based eatery is being credited for having the best food truck in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best food trucks in every state, which included Bon Me as the top choice for the Bay State.

"When you've got a hankering for classic Vietnamese Bahn Mi sandwiches, Boston's Bon Me offers them freshly made, along with bowls of different noodles including ramen, soba, and japchae," Eat This, Not That's Emilia Benton wrote.

