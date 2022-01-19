This Is What A $500,000 House Looks Like In Washington

When you're shopping the market for a home, location is just as important as the mortgage. Depending on where you live, you could nab a mansion, a quirky, one-of-a-kind home, or just a one-bedroom apartment for the same price.

To give you an idea of this, MoneyWise looked for homes in every state around the $500,000 price tag. "To demonstrate just how radical the difference can be, we’ve highlighted one residence in the most populated city in each state on Realtor.com," according to the website.

So what can you get for half a million in Washington state? Writers say you can get a simple condominium with two bedrooms in a Seattle neighborhood. Here's what they had to say about the home:

"This comfy condo in the residential Bryant neighborhood includes two bedrooms and a bathroom, with a large private deck. It’s functional, if unremarkable, but the real draw is its location. The building is just off the Burke Gilman Trail, minutes away from the University of Washington and the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Several beaches lie nearby, as well."

How much does this stunning home cost? $455,000. Check out the photos here.

