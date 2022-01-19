Tom Brady Has Another Unbelievable Age-Defying Stat This Postseason

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady faces yet another age-defying scenario during the ongoing NFL Playoffs.

Brady, 44, is now older than all of the opposing coaches left in the NFC, which includes, Sean McVay, 35, of the Los Angeles Rams, who he will face in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday (January 23).

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, 42, and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, 42, will meet in the other NFC Divisional Round matchup on Saturday (January 22) and Brady would face the winner of that game should the Bucs advance.

Of course, Brady's coach, Bruce Arians, 69, is not only the oldest remaining coach in either conference and the third-oldest active coach in the NFL, but also the 10th oldest coach in league history, according to Sporting News.