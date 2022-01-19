Tom Brady Has Another Unbelievable Age-Defying Stat This Postseason
By Jason Hall
January 19, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady faces yet another age-defying scenario during the ongoing NFL Playoffs.
Brady, 44, is now older than all of the opposing coaches left in the NFC, which includes, Sean McVay, 35, of the Los Angeles Rams, who he will face in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday (January 23).
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, 42, and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, 42, will meet in the other NFC Divisional Round matchup on Saturday (January 22) and Brady would face the winner of that game should the Bucs advance.
Of course, Brady's coach, Bruce Arians, 69, is not only the oldest remaining coach in either conference and the third-oldest active coach in the NFL, but also the 10th oldest coach in league history, according to Sporting News.
On the other side of the playoff bracket, Zac Taylor, 38, of the Cincinnati Bengals is the only remaining AFC coach younger than Brady.
Taylor will face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Saturday (January 22), matching up against Titans coach Mike Vrabel, 46, Brady's longtime former teammate with the New England Patriots.
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, 47, began his NFL career as an assistant coach in 2001, which was Brady's second season and the same year as his first Super Bowl championship.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, 63, has faced Brady twice in the Super Bowl, including as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles against the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX and as the Chiefs' head coach against the Bucs last year, both of which resulted in wins for Brady.