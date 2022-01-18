NFL Insider Says One Of Brady's Favorite Bucs Targets Is 'Perfect' For Pats

An NFL insider believes the New England Patriots should target one of longtime former quarterback Tom Brady's favorite targets on his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during the upcoming offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler published an article for ESPN+ (subscription needed) in which he claimed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin -- who is set to become a free agent this upcoming offseason -- would be the "perfect" fit for the Patriots offense as a primary target for quarterback Mac Jones in his second season.

“Maximize Mac Jones’ production with more help,” Fowler wrote (h/t Boston.com). “A college quarterback-turned-wideout led the Patriots in receiving (Jakobi Meyers, 866 yards). One of their $50 million tight ends caught fewer than two passes per game this past season (Jonnu Smith, 28 receptions in 16 games). A wide receiver due $9 million next year is coming off a 473-yard campaign (Nelson Agholor).

Godwin would be a major risk-reward signing for New England given that he still led the Bucs with 98 receiving yards and 1,103 yards, but missed the team's last four games due to a recent season-ending ACL tear.

Godwin has proved to be a model for consistency when healthy, recording at least 65 catches during each of the past three seasons and at least 800 receiving yards during his last four seasons.

The veteran receiver would also provide Jones with a necessary dump-off threat in his second season, having averaged 5.3 yards before catch per reception and 6.0 yards after catch per reception in 2021.

Godwin was franchise tagged by Tampa Bay after playing a crucial run in its Super Bowl run last year.

Pro Football Focus projects Godwin could receive a four-year, $70 million offer if he tests the free agent market in March and is expected to make a full recovery prior to the 2022 NFL season.

The Patriots were eliminated during the AFC Wild Card Round following a 47-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.