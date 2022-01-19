Vic Mensa Speaks Out After Being Released From Jail: 'I'm Free'

Vic was returning from Ghana when U.S. Customs reportedly found drugs in his bag at Virginia’s Dulles International Airport, charging him with felony narcotics possession. According to reports, authorities found 41 grams of liquid LSD, 124 grams of psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of psilocybin gummies and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms in the rapper's bag before taking him into custody.

Mensa traveled to Ghana with longtime pal and fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper who took to social media to confirm his friend's freedom by posting a photo from their epic trip, writing:

“Thanks for all the prayers. My boy back out here.”