2 Oklahoma Restaurants Make List Of Top 100 Places To Eat In The US

By Ginny Reese

January 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There's hardly anything better than sitting down at a local restaurant and enjoying a meal with family and friends. And, some restaurants just provide a much better atmosphere with tastier meals than others.

Yelp compiled a list of the 100 best places to eat in the entire United States for 2022. Yelp states:

"Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US."

Two Oklahoma eateries made the list.

Cafe Kacao in Oklahoma City came in at number 17. “Cafe Kacao is my favorite brunch in OKC. From the food to the espresso drinks and sweet breakfast treats—they have it all and they do it so well," says one Yelp User about the restaurant.

A little further down the list was The Hall's Pizza Kitchen in Oklahoma City. The restaurant came in at number 34 on the list. Yelp states, "Hall’s is known for their Julius Caesar Salad, and pies such as Blanco, Sunday Lunch (topped with brisket), and Vegan Pepperoni."

Click here to check out the full list of the top 100 best places to eat in the US.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices