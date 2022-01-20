2 Oklahoma Restaurants Make List Of Top 100 Places To Eat In The US

There's hardly anything better than sitting down at a local restaurant and enjoying a meal with family and friends. And, some restaurants just provide a much better atmosphere with tastier meals than others.

Yelp compiled a list of the 100 best places to eat in the entire United States for 2022. Yelp states:

"Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US."

Two Oklahoma eateries made the list.

Cafe Kacao in Oklahoma City came in at number 17. “Cafe Kacao is my favorite brunch in OKC. From the food to the espresso drinks and sweet breakfast treats—they have it all and they do it so well," says one Yelp User about the restaurant.

A little further down the list was The Hall's Pizza Kitchen in Oklahoma City. The restaurant came in at number 34 on the list. Yelp states, "Hall’s is known for their Julius Caesar Salad, and pies such as Blanco, Sunday Lunch (topped with brisket), and Vegan Pepperoni."

Click here to check out the full list of the top 100 best places to eat in the US.