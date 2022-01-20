4 Virginia Restaurants Make List Of Top 100 Restaurants In The U.S.

Four Virginia restaurants are among the 100 best in the country for 2022.

Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. this week, which included Aracosia-McLean in McClean; Ruthie's All-Day in Arlington; L'Auberge Chez François in Great Falls and Yunnan by Potomac Noodle House in Alexandria.

Aracosia-McClean ranked second on the list; Ruthie's All-Day ranked 26th; L'Auberge Chez François ranked 36th and Yunnan by Potomac Noodle House ranked 42nd.

Yelp said it "reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots" and ranked each restaurant "by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."

Here's Yelp's full list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. for 2022: