This Is The Best Food Truck In Virginia

A Richmond based eatery is being credited for having the best food truck in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best food trucks in every state, which included Bikini Panini as the top choice for Virginia.

"Visit Richmond's Bikini Panini if you want to nosh on some Mediterranean-inspired pressed sandwiches as well as rice and grain dishes such as paella and couscous," Eat This, Not That's Emilia Benton wrote.

