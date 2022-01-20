5 Pennsylvania Restaurants Make List Of Top 100 Restaurants In The U.S.

Five Pennsylvania restaurants are among the 100 best in the country for 2022.

Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. this week, which included The Bakeshop on 20th in Philadelphia; Pho 75 in Philadelphia; Gi-Jin in Pittsburgh; Frieda in Philadelphia and Kooma in King of Prussia.

The Bakeshop on 20th ranked No. 20 overall; Pho 75 ranked 29th; Gi-Jin ranked 48th; Frieda ranked 66th; and Kooma ranked 98th.

Yelp said it "reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots" and ranked each restaurant "by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."

Here's Yelp's full list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. for 2022: