This Is The Best Food Truck In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
January 19, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Philadelphia based eatery is being credited for having the best food truck in Pennsylvania.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best food trucks in every state, which included Authentic Byrek as the top choice for the Keystone State.
"Philadelphia's Authentic Byrek is known for serving up several variations of byrek, a Turkish pastry, with fillings like spinach and cheese and even Philly cheesesteak," Eat This, Not That's Emilia Benton wrote.
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best food trucks in every state:
- Alabama- Dreamcakes (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Yeti Dogs (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Mustache Pretzels (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Cypress Knee Food (Little Rock)
- California- Devilicious (San Diego)
- Colorado- Basic Kneads (Denver)
- Connecticut- Lobstercraft (Fairfield)
- Delaware- Uncle John's BBQ (New Castle)
- Florida- Ms. Cheezious (Miami)
- Georgia- The Blaxican (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Giovanni's Shrimp Truck (Honolulu)
- Idaho- The Kilted Kod (Boise)
- Illinois- Happy Lobster Truck (Chicago)
- Indiana- Dashboard Diner (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Island Vybz Mobile Rasta-rant (Iowa City)
- Kansas- The Flying Stove (Wichita)
- Kentucky- The Celtic Pig (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Diva Dawg (New Orleans)
- Maine- Bite into Maine (Cape Elizabeth)
- Maryland- Flash Crabcake Company (Bel Air)
- Massachusetts- Bon Me (Boston)
- Michigan- The Mac Shack (Detroit)
- Minnesota- DelSur Empanadas (Minnetonka)
- Mississippi- One Guy Steak and Chicken (Brandon)
- Missouri- Guerrilla Street Food (St. Louis)
- Montana- Las Palmitas (Yellowstone)
- Nebraska- Nitro Burger (Lincoln)
- Nevada- Stripchezze (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- TOLA Rose Italian Eats (Goffstown)
- New Jersey- Aroy-D the Thai Elephant (Hoboken)
- New Mexico- El Mero Mero (Albuquerque)
- New York- Wafles & Dinges (New York City)
- North Carolina- Papi Queso (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Chef Mobile (Fargo)
- Ohio- Zydeco Bistro (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Mob Grill (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Potato Champion (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Authentic Byrek (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- The Shuckin' Truck (Point Judith)
- South Carolina- Roti Rolls (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Nosh Mobile Eatery (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Deg Thai (Nashville)
- Texas- The Waffle Bus (Houston)
- Utah- Matterhorn Food Truck (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Jamaican Jewels (Westminster)
- Virginia- Bikini Panini (Richmond)
- Washington- Marination Mobile (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Hash Browns & New Grounds (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- Truckmeister (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Double Dub's (Laramie)