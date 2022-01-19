This Is The Best Food Truck In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia based eatery is being credited for having the best food truck in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best food trucks in every state, which included Authentic Byrek as the top choice for the Keystone State.

"Philadelphia's Authentic Byrek is known for serving up several variations of byrek, a Turkish pastry, with fillings like spinach and cheese and even Philly cheesesteak," Eat This, Not That's Emilia Benton wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best food trucks in every state: