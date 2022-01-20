Bob Saget's Widow Tearfully Discusses His Passing, Says He Was 'Healthy'
By Emily Lee
January 20, 2022
News of Bob Saget's sudden passing last week left his fans, friends, and family absolutely devastated. The Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, following his latest stand-up comedy performance. He was 65.
On Thursday (January 20), less than two weeks after Saget's tragic death, the beloved comedian's widow, Kelly Rizzo, sat down with Good Morning America to remember her late husband. "I was so honored to be his wife," she told GMA.
Through tears, Rizzo discussed the shock of Saget's death, as he seemed happy and healthy just hours before his passing. When asked if his recent bout with COVID-19 may have played a role in his death, Rizzo said "that wasn't anything serious."
"He was happy and just loving what he did," she said of her husband, who was just beginning a new comedy tour. "It made him so happy, to just bring laughter to people."
Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, on her final phone call with the late actor before his sudden passing on January 9th: "He was happy and just loving what he did. It made him so happy, to just bring laughter to people." https://t.co/1uOQGmoU2k pic.twitter.com/B8IL65Ujnj— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2022
“He had the biggest heart of anyone I'd ever known," she added. "He put everybody first. He did everything for everybody.”
“He had the biggest heart of anyone I'd ever known. He put everybody first. He did everything for everybody.”— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2022
Kelly Rizzo tearfully remembers her late husband, actor Bob Saget, after his passing. https://t.co/1uOQGmoU2k pic.twitter.com/zywNDMQfCh
As of now, Saget's cause of death is unknown. The Orange County Sheriff's Office, however, did state that "detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." Though official results will take weeks, law enforcement officials say they noticed signs of a sudden medical emergency like a heart attack or a stroke. The investigation is ongoing.