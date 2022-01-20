News of Bob Saget's sudden passing last week left his fans, friends, and family absolutely devastated. The Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, following his latest stand-up comedy performance. He was 65.

On Thursday (January 20), less than two weeks after Saget's tragic death, the beloved comedian's widow, Kelly Rizzo, sat down with Good Morning America to remember her late husband. "I was so honored to be his wife," she told GMA.

Through tears, Rizzo discussed the shock of Saget's death, as he seemed happy and healthy just hours before his passing. When asked if his recent bout with COVID-19 may have played a role in his death, Rizzo said "that wasn't anything serious."

"He was happy and just loving what he did," she said of her husband, who was just beginning a new comedy tour. "It made him so happy, to just bring laughter to people."