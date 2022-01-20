Bob Saget's Widow Tearfully Discusses His Passing, Says He Was 'Healthy'

By Emily Lee

January 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

News of Bob Saget's sudden passing last week left his fans, friends, and family absolutely devastated. The Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, following his latest stand-up comedy performance. He was 65.

On Thursday (January 20), less than two weeks after Saget's tragic death, the beloved comedian's widow, Kelly Rizzo, sat down with Good Morning America to remember her late husband. "I was so honored to be his wife," she told GMA.

Through tears, Rizzo discussed the shock of Saget's death, as he seemed happy and healthy just hours before his passing. When asked if his recent bout with COVID-19 may have played a role in his death, Rizzo said "that wasn't anything serious."

"He was happy and just loving what he did," she said of her husband, who was just beginning a new comedy tour. "It made him so happy, to just bring laughter to people."

“He had the biggest heart of anyone I'd ever known," she added. "He put everybody first. He did everything for everybody.”

As of now, Saget's cause of death is unknown. The Orange County Sheriff's Office, however, did state that "detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." Though official results will take weeks, law enforcement officials say they noticed signs of a sudden medical emergency like a heart attack or a stroke. The investigation is ongoing.

