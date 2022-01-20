Bronx Fire Victim's Family Respond To Cardi B Paying Funeral Costs
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 20, 2022
Cardi B is one of many artists who stepped up to assist the families that were affected by the Bronx building fire, which left 17 people dead and several injured. One man, who lost several family members in the historic fire, is speaking out about the "I Like It" rapper footing the bill for all the victims.
Haji Dukuray, who used to drive 200 miles from his Delaware home to see his family in the Bronx, lost his niece in the deadly blaze, along with her husband and three children. Thanks to Cardi, he doesn't have to scramble for the means to cover the funeral and burial cost of five family members. He told TMZ that the Grammy Award winning rapper is an angel and his family can't thank her enough for what she's done.
Haji added that it's a huge help to his family to not bear the financial burden and he's sending Cardi blessings for stepping up to help so many people she's never met. He says he got word of Cardi's gift from Mayor Adams' people, but had no idea, initially, that the rapper was their benefactor.
Cardi isn't the only star to use her celebrity to assist the families in need. Fat Joe, another Bronx native, helped rally his celebrity friends, including Jay-Z , Nas and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, for relief efforts regarding the deadly fire. Joe says he used his personal contacts to kickstart relief efforts, sharing that most of the people living in the building are immigrants, and they're now homeless amid freezing cold winter temps.
You too can donate to assists the families struck by the historic Bronx fire by going to FatJoe.me/donatebronx --- 100 percent of donations go toward hotel rooms, new homes and funerals.