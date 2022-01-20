Bronx Fire Victim's Family Respond To Cardi B Paying Funeral Costs

Cardi B is one of many artists who stepped up to assist the families that were affected by the Bronx building fire, which left 17 people dead and several injured. One man, who lost several family members in the historic fire, is speaking out about the "I Like It" rapper footing the bill for all the victims.

Haji Dukuray, who used to drive 200 miles from his Delaware home to see his family in the Bronx, lost his niece in the deadly blaze, along with her husband and three children. Thanks to Cardi, he doesn't have to scramble for the means to cover the funeral and burial cost of five family members. He told TMZ that the Grammy Award winning rapper is an angel and his family can't thank her enough for what she's done.