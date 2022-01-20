Chiefs Linebacker Willie Gay Arrested Days Before Playoff Game

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday (January 19) night following an incident involving the mother of his child at her home in Overland Park, FOX 4 KC reports.

Gay, 23, was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000 and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, where he was held while awaiting bond Thursday (January 20) morning.

Charging documents obtained by FOX 4 KC accuse the linebacker of damaging a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during the alleged incident, which stemmed from an argument, his attorney, Maxx Lepselter confirmed in a statement obtained by FOX 4 KC sports anchor Harold R. Kuntz.

"Willie was at his son's house visiting,"Lepselter said. "He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum."