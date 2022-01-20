Cold Case Divers Find Missing Woman's Car In Texas River After 4 Years

Stephanie Torres went missing in December 2017. This week, her car was found in a Texas river.

The Waco Police Department said Wednesday three vehicles were found in the Brazos River — one of those vehicles was confirmed to match the vehicle identification number of the missing 43-year-old's car.

A body was also recovered from the car, but due to the "current state of the body," officials can't positively identify if the body found is Torres' yet. An autopsy has been ordered and Torres' family has been notified, police said.

As for the other two vehicles found in the Brazos River, they'll be recovered at a later date by the Waco Fire Dive Team, police said.