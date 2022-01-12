Texas Dog Missing For 3 Years Found In Indiana

A dog from Dallas, Texas, that has been reported missing for three years found itself 1,200 miles away in Indiana. This week, Daisy was finally reunited with its owners.

The Skelton family lost their first puppy named Daisy about three years ago. They never gave up hope they would find her one day, according to Fox News. Earlier this week, Katrina Skelton got the phone call of a lifetime when a family found Daisy's microchip and called the family.

Daisy was found in Indiana after a family found her and took her to the vet. The vet scanned the microchip and was able to contact the Skelton family. Katrina and her husband planned the road trip to Indiana and made their way up there within a few days.

Daisy remembered Katrina and the family's other dog, Duke. "They were jumping around and whining, they were so excited," Katrina told Fox News.

Although Daisy was safely found in Indiana, no one really knows how she got there. Katrina speculated it's possible Daisy was picked up by someone traveling through Texas or she was taken by a family in Texas and then moved to Indiana.

All that matters is that Daisy was well taken care of wherever she was between Texas and Indiana.