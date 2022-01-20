This isn't the first time Lopez has touched on wanting to improve herself in the coming year. Shortly after welcoming in 2022, the Hustlers actress set some deeply personal intentions for the new year.

In another video posted to Instagram, Lopez said she's "being really mindful of what I want my life to be" as she starts this new year. "Knowing that my thoughts create my life and keeping those really positive so I can grow and be my best, this year better than ever: mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally,” she told her followers.

Lopez knows exactly which areas of her life she wants to thrive in, as well, saying she wants to "be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend I can be. The best daughter, sister, boss, person I can be.”