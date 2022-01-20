Lorde Explains Why Her Trip To Antarctica Was A 'Naughty' Thing To Do

Lorde's latest album Solar Power was inspired by a life-changing trip to Antarctica in 2019, but during a recent chat with Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer on the A24 podcast, the pop singer admitted that despite it being “the best five days of my life,” it was a "naughty" thing to do and she "probably shouldn't have gone."

The New Zealand native started her story by recalling how she was “totally obsessed” with Antarctica as a child, and that fascination only grew as she “started to engage more with our planet.”

“I felt like I needed to go there. I had this reaction, people call it ‘last chance tourism’ which is going somewhere before it’s too late and that was my first thought,” Lorde explained.

And though the trip was wonderful and she knows she'll “never do anything like it again, it was so crazy from start to finish,” the 25-year-old confessed that “going there and actually having that experience made me realise, ‘oh no, you can’t go around doing this.’"

"This is the opposite of what you’re supposed to do," she continued. "I probably shouldn’t have gone to Antartica, it was naughty to use my pop star resources and burn that jet fuel to go there.”

“I wrote this (100-page) book [about the trip] and the proceeds went to a couple of scholarships for people doing their doctorates in climate science," Lorde noted, "so that felt like a good way to give back.”