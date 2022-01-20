News Reporter Gets Hit By Car Live On-Air, Finishes Report In Viral Video

A local news reporter in Dunbar, West Virginia has gone viral after she continued her live on-air report despite being hit by a car last week.

The clip of Tori Yorgey, 25, a Philadelphia area native, was shared and retweeted Wednesday (January 19) and shows Yorgey get knocked into the camera as a car slowly passes by.

Yorgey is then out of view briefly, but reassures the on-air anchor and driver that she was fine before reappearing on camera.

"I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK," Yorgey said off-camera. "I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK, Tim."

"We're all good. I'm OK. That's live TV for you."