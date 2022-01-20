News Reporter Gets Hit By Car Live On-Air, Finishes Report In Viral Video

By Jason Hall

January 20, 2022

Close-up of journalist woman holding a microphone - stock photo
Photo: Getty Images

A local news reporter in Dunbar, West Virginia has gone viral after she continued her live on-air report despite being hit by a car last week.

The clip of Tori Yorgey, 25, a Philadelphia area native, was shared and retweeted Wednesday (January 19) and shows Yorgey get knocked into the camera as a car slowly passes by.

Yorgey is then out of view briefly, but reassures the on-air anchor and driver that she was fine before reappearing on camera.

"I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK," Yorgey said off-camera. "I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK, Tim."

"We're all good. I'm OK. That's live TV for you."

Yorgey managed to bounce back up quickly and remained composed through the report, revealing that this wasn't the first time she was hit by a vehicle.

“That’s live TV for you. It’s all good,” Yorgety said. “I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. I’m so glad I’m OK!”

Yorgey, a Penn State graduate, is scheduled to join WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh beginning on February 1, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“You know it’s my last week on the job, and I think this would happen specifically to me, Tim,” Yorgey joked.

The 25-year-old hasn't issued a public statement on the incident as of Thursday (January 20) morning.

