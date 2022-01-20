News Reporter Gets Hit By Car Live On-Air, Finishes Report In Viral Video
By Jason Hall
January 20, 2022
A local news reporter in Dunbar, West Virginia has gone viral after she continued her live on-air report despite being hit by a car last week.
The clip of Tori Yorgey, 25, a Philadelphia area native, was shared and retweeted Wednesday (January 19) and shows Yorgey get knocked into the camera as a car slowly passes by.
Yorgey is then out of view briefly, but reassures the on-air anchor and driver that she was fine before reappearing on camera.
"I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK," Yorgey said off-camera. "I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK, Tim."
"We're all good. I'm OK. That's live TV for you."
"We're good, Tim." pic.twitter.com/9kn2YElDLK— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 20, 2022
Yorgey managed to bounce back up quickly and remained composed through the report, revealing that this wasn't the first time she was hit by a vehicle.
“That’s live TV for you. It’s all good,” Yorgety said. “I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. I’m so glad I’m OK!”
Yorgey, a Penn State graduate, is scheduled to join WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh beginning on February 1, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
“You know it’s my last week on the job, and I think this would happen specifically to me, Tim,” Yorgey joked.
The 25-year-old hasn't issued a public statement on the incident as of Thursday (January 20) morning.