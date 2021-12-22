200-Pound Bear Trapped In Pittsburgh Area

A 200-pound black bear was recently trapped by local authorities next to a dumpster near downtown Pittsburgh.

TribLIVE's Mary Ann Thomas reports the bear was initially spotted earlier this month on Penn Avenue, but disappeared, before another sighting within the past week, Pennsylvania Game Commission warden Douglas Bergman, who covers Allegheny County, confirmed.

The 2-year-old bear reportedly broke into a dumpster and ate trash at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Lower Hill area, according to surveillance video at the scene given to Bergman and game commission officials from the managers of the innovation center.

Surveillance footage showed the bear climb on top of the dumpster and successfully push in the plastic lid covering the structure to break into it and eat the trash inside.