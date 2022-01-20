North Carolina Prepares For New Round Of 'Brutally Cold' Winter Weather

North Carolina is prepping for a second winter storm in a week as weather experts anticipate a "brutally cold" front moving through the state starting Thursday (January 20). Some areas of North Carolina, especially in eastern regions of the state, could see snow accumulation up to 5 inches through Saturday (January 22) morning.

While the first winter storm's main impacts were in western and central regions of the state, this new front will likely impact eastern North Carolina from the Triangle to the coast, per WRAL. In addition to the anticipated snowfall, up to a half-inch of ice could also accumulate and cause hazardous conditions along roadways. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s overnight into Friday and remain below freezing throughout the day as "brutally cold" air sweeps through the state, WCNC reports.

As you move further into central and southern North Carolina, the chances for snow decrease. In Charlotte, rain on Thursday could change over to freezing rain and possibly a dusting snow on Friday. The Triad may see about an inch of snow, but icy conditions are the bigger concern.

On Wednesday (January 19), Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency ahead of the storms, following a similar move from the first round of winter storms last week.