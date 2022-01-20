Texas Bracing For Cold And Power Grid Problems As Arctic Blast Hits

By Ginny Reese

January 20, 2022

Winter Storm Uri Brings Ice And Snow Across Widespread Parts Of The Nation
Photo: Getty Images

Texas is once again bracing for a winter storm as reminders of last year's grid failure kick in, reported The U.S. Sun.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch all across the state from central Texas all the way down to the Mexico border. This comes nearly a year after a winter storm brought hundreds of deaths and power failure to Texas. Naturally, some are afraid that might happen again.

Arctic air is currently making its way across the midwest and is set to hit the state Thursday morning. According to forecasters, temperatures will continue to fall over a short period of time.

Chill values, because of the strong wind gusts, will be in the teens as far south as San Antonio.

Some parts of Texas may see some snowfall. The National Weather Service in Corpus Cristi is warning the state of "significant icing" that could impact people's travel.

So if the electric grid ready for this winter storm?

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said that it has made some significant changes in preparation for another arctic blast. According to ERCOT, 321 out fo 324 electric generation units and transmission facilities have fully passed inspection. ERCTO chief executive Brad Jones said in a statement:

"The Texas grid is more prepared for winter operations than ever before."
