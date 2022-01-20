This Is The Best College In Texas

The United States is home to more than 4,000 colleges and universities. Which one is the best in your state?

Stacker can help you with that answer. The data analysis news site published a list of the top college in every state on January 19.

Using Niche's "2022 Best Colleges In America" rankings, Stacker as able to find the best school in every state. They used factors like academics, admissions, financial aid and student life, among others.

"Combining this data with millions of reviews from students and alumni, Niche then assigns each school a rank. Stacker used these rankings to find the best college in every state, sorted alphabetically," according to Stacker.

In Texas, the highest-ranked college is Rice University. There are 170 colleges and universities in Texas, including Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Texas, University of Houston, Southern Methodist University and Texas Christian University, to name a few.

Here's a look at Stacker's data for Rice University:

Number of undergraduates: 3,942

Acceptance rate: 9%

Net price: $20,335

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $65,400

Here are the grades:

Academics: A+

Campus: A+

Value grade: A+

Rice University is a private university in Houston, Texas, that was founded in 1912. In Fall 2021, there are 6,623 students enrolled.