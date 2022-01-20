This Is The Best College In Utah

The United States is home to more than 4,000 colleges and universities. Which one is the best in your state?

Stacker can help you with that answer. The data analysis news site published a list of the top college in every state on January 19.

Using Niche's "2022 Best Colleges In America" rankings, Stacker as able to find the best school in every state. They used factors like academics, admissions, financial aid and student life, among others.

"Combining this data with millions of reviews from students and alumni, Niche then assigns each school a rank. Stacker used these rankings to find the best college in every state, sorted alphabetically," according to Stacker.

In Utah, the highest-ranked college is Brigham Young University. There are 36 colleges and universities in Utah, including the University of Utah and Utah State University.

Here's a look at Stacker's data for Brigham Young University:

Number of undergraduates: 28,288

Acceptance rate: 67%

Net price: $13,340

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $59,700

Here are the grades:

Academics: A

Campus: A

Value grade: A

Brigham Young University is a private university that was founded in 1875. In fall 2021, BYU saw 31,627 total undergraduate enrollment and 3,110 graduate students.