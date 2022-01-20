Two Winners Will Split $25 Million Colorado Lotto+ Jackpot

By Zuri Anderson

January 20, 2022

Money on top of lottery ticket
Photo: Getty Images

Two lucky people have the winning numbers to the near record-breaking Colorado Lotto+ jackpot, officials revealed Thursday (January 20).

One of the winning tickets was sold at a Safeway fuel center at 626 Highway 105 in Monument, according to a release. The other winner played on the Jackpocket mobile app, meaning they would be anywhere in Colorado, they added.

Here are the winning numbers: 5-8-12-18-36-40.

"Each winner will claim $12.5 million, and each winner will claim separately," officials explain. "If one or both of the winners decide to take the lump sum option rather than take their prize over a 25-year annuity, the lump sum amount per winner will be $6.25 million before taxes. This Colorado Lotto+ jackpot came very close to surpassing the record jackpot of $27 million, which was won in 1992."

FOX 31 says the 1992 winner was a college student in Boulder.

Make sure to check your tickets!

Plenty of lottery winners across the country has shared some amazing stories about their jackpot wins. A North Carolina man says he nearly tossed out a winning ticket that left him with hundreds of thousands of dollars. Fortune shined down on a flight attendant when she was having an unlucky day at work.

