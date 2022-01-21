Ari Lennox Slams Podcaster For Asking Extremely Inappropriate Sex Questions

Fans quickly chimed in to support the Dreamville singer who says she's no longer doing interviews. One follower responded to Ari:

“That MacG/Ari Lennox clip is disgusting. That isn’t how you interview someone, it’s wildly disrespectful and very inappropriate. People really have to stop being nasty for clicks."

Another fan added:

"So proud of you you deserve all of the positivity you’ll receive. You’re too much of a positive light to everyone else and now it’s time for you to receive your flowers and things."

MacG has yet to speak out regarding the controversial interview.