Ariana Grande has accomplished a lot over the last few years, including revitalizing an iconic actress's stalled career. Well, according to Jennifer Coolidge, that is.

For those who may not know, Coolidge has starred in a number of memorable films throughout her career, such as American Pie, Legally Blonde, and A Cinderella Story. When recreating her favorite childhood movies for the 'thank u, next' music video back in 2019, Grande called on Coolidge to reprise her fan-favorite character, Paulette Bonafonté, from Legally Blonde. After making that cameo, Coolidge's own career started picking up again.

“You should know, it was sort of the beginning of a lot of cool things that happened for me. I was going through a dead zone, not much was going on. Then Ariana did this imitation on your show and you encouraged her," Coolidge recalled while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "And then this ball got rolling."

“My friend who is her age, Theresa, she was like, ‘You should DM Ariana.’ I thought it was such a good imitation and I was like, ‘No, she’s got like 260 million followers. Those are robots. The robots answer the DMs! We will never ever get to her,"" Coolidge continued. "And I did it anyway and then this response came back. Next thing you know, I was going to her house getting fit for wardrobe for ‘thank u, next.’ That was all because of Jimmy Fallon.”