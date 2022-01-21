Betty White Left Message For Fans In Final Video Before Death

Betty White recorded a special message to her fans that was supposed to be shared as part of her 100th birthday celebration on Monday (January 17). The legendary actress was just a few weeks shy of the centennial celebration when she passed away on New Years Eve at age 99.

White’s final video message, however, was posthumously shared on Facebook on Friday (January 21). The heartwarming post comes after donations have poured in for animal advocacy organizations as part of the Betty White Challenge, honoring her love for animals. Country music giant Trisha Yearwood, for example, hosted a virtual fundraiser for Dottie’s Yard Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, and was “blown away” when the fundraiser quickly exceeded the $30,000 goal. Fans everywhere have made other contributions to various organizations, even as small as $5.

The outpouring of support for animals prompted White’s final message to be shared on Facebook. The post explains: “As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge﻿. She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone. When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU - her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank (you) from Betty and the animals”

White says in her message: “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much, and stick around.” Watch it here: