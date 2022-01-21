Cluster Of UFOs Filmed Above California - Twice

There are plenty of objects that might be spotted in the sky - planes, helicopters, drones - even satellites and rockets, but what was captured above Fresno, California this week doesn't fall under any of those categories.

It was filmed by Raffi Sarimazian, who was grabbing dinner out when he looked up and saw a bunch of strange lights flying above him. He recorded what he was witnessing and shared the footage on Facebook. The video shows six orange lights moving in the night sky. He explained to the local news that as he drove on, "one by one [the lights] would slowly disappear, like fade away."