'Naked Alien' Photographed In Part Of Montana Known For UFO Sightings

Hunters often times set up cameras on trees deep in the woods to see what kind of wildlife lives in the area, but one in Montana captured a very strange creature - so odd that it might not be from this planet.

It was snapped by Donald Bromley's camera deep in the woods of Redgate in Deer Lodge, Montana and it shows an eerily-shaped gray humanoid. The area where it was photographed is a hotspot for paranormal activity. Bromley told the local news station that there are often "UFOs, lights in the sky, unexplainable things" there. Among the strangeness is in the area, cars mysteriously stall on the roads for no reason.

Bromley spoke about the image, saying he first thought it was just a person but, "The more I look at it was just odd, it was out of place and everything just matches the alien persona the bigger bulbous head, you can tell he has no clothes, it's kind of a transparent being."