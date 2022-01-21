Conn. Teacher Left Kids Alone To Go On Vacation, Told Them 'Just Eat Candy'

A Watertown, Connecticut teacher is accused of leaving two children home alone and telling them "just eat candy" before leaving for a trip to Florida with her boyfriend.

Local police said Kerry Lyn Caviasca was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree, WFSB reports.

The Watertown Police Department confirmed both children involved in the incident were under the age of 12.

Waterbury Public Schools officials confirmed Caviasca is a teacher within the district and was placed on leave while it conducts its ongoing investigation into allegations against her.

"Waterbury Public Schools has been informed of a pending allegation regarding a Waterbury Public School staff member. The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation," Waterbury Public Schools said in a statement obtained by WFSB.

The district said it wasn't immediately releasing information about which specific school Caviasca works at when reached for comment by WFSB.

“It’s shocking. I can’t believe it, especially here in this little town. It’s just very shocking," said Watertown resident Ashley Green via WFSB.

Caviasca was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for a January 25 court appearance in relation to the charges.