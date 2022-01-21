Government Launches Hotline To Order Free At-Home COVID Tests

The government launched a new hotline to order free at-home COVID testing kits. If you do not have access to a computer or are having issues placing an order at COVIDtests.gov, you can call 1-800-232-0233 to order up to four free COVID antigen tests.

The number is also the COVID-19 vaccination hotline.

The United States Postal Service will begin shipping the testing kits on January 24 and said that most orders will be shipped within 7-12 days. If you provide your email address, you will be notified when the kits have been mailed and track the order online.

The federal government has secured 500 million rapid antigen tests and is working to secure an additional 500 million. The tests can provide results within 30 minutes.

In addition to the free testing kits, the government is also handing out 400 million N95 masks for free at community health centers and retail pharmacies across the country.

The CDC recently updated its guidance on masks, saying that properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks provide more protection against COVID-19 than cloth masks and single-use surgical masks.