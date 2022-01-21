NBA Youngboy Calls Out Lil Durk, 21 Savage & More In 'Know Like I Know'
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 21, 2022
NBA YoungBoy has had a lot to say since being released from jail back in October. In his latest track, "Know Like I Know", fans have been speculating that the Baton Rouge rapper is taking shots at NLE Choppa, Lil Durk, 21 Savage and more of his hip hop peers. Many think one specific line was aimed at Choppa, who was recently assaulted by a YoungBoy fan at the airport. NBA rapped on the track:
"Bet your momma would be destroyed, *****, when we send your stupid ass to God for makin’ statements/Choosin’ sides about my beef with them lil boys. I can say I saw it, you can say I was your favorite, ***** /Better stay up in your place bitch, fuck around get your face split.”
Choppa spoke about the incident with the YoungBoy fan in a slew of recently deleted tweets, sharing:
"It’s a difference from getting hit and falling then fighting in flip flops and falling on yo own. I fell throwing a punch Ian get hit til I was otw down [crying laughing emojis] and my backpack 20 pounds. Buddy lip swole everything I through connected. My whole ankle rolled I got ice onnat how rn.”
As for Lil Durk, who took offense to YoungBoy's O'Block diss on his new song "Bring The Hook, fans think NBA was responding to the Chicago rapper when he crooned:
“All these n***** tryna to be the biggest rapper while I’m tryna wrap ’em in a body bag with a toe tag in his last meetin’ with the pastor/I know a ***** that got Instagram and Twitter still ain’t tryna master how they play wit’ me and he know I play for keeps/Knowin’ I will clap ’em, I don’t give a fuck my *****/Just like your friend you gon’ bite the dust, n-gga/You ain’t ready to see some brains layin’ around the club.”
Check out the full video to "Know Like I Know" above to see what else NBA YoungBoy had to say.