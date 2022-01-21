This Indiana City Is One Of The Top 5 Places For Drive-Thrus In America

Drive-thrus are not only a convenience for people with busy lifestyles, but they also provide a safer option for getting your favorite comfort foods in the midst of the Omicron variant surging nationwide.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top drive-thru cities in America. To do so, the website used data from a Chrysler Capital survey. The website states, "These cities are also generally convenient for drivers—they have low overall traffic congestion and plenty of gas stations to avoid waiting in long lines."

According to the list, Indianapolis is the best city in America for drive-thrus. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Indianapolis takes the cake as America's best drive-thru metropolis. It boasts more than 150 drive-thru restaurants, more than 15 drive-in theaters, and more than 100 gas stations. It's easy to enjoy a car-bound life in the Indiana capital!"

According to the website, the top five drive-thru cities in America are:

Indianapolis, Indiana San Antonio, Texas Louisville, Kentucky Phoenix, Arizona Las Vegas, Nevada

Click here to check out the full study.