This Indiana City Is One Of The 'Best Cities For Fast Food Lovers'

Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner.

Some places are much more equipped for fast food lovers, serving many different kinds of fast food at several different locations. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities in the country for fast food lovers. The website states, "We compared nearly 200 of the biggest U.S. cities based on access to fast food restaurants and food delivery services. We also weighed the quality of the food based on consumer ratings and Thrillist’s Fasties Awards."

One Indiana city landed in the top 50 on the list. Indianapolis came in at number 31.

According to LawnStarter, here are the top 20 cities in the United States for Fast Food lovers:

Orlando, FL Houston, TX Phoenix, AZ Chicago, IL Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA New York, NY Louisville, KY Austin, TX Atlanta, GA Tucson, AZ Honolulu, HI San Antonio, TX San Jose, CA San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Washington, DC Philadelphia, PA Spokane, WA

Click here to check out the full list of America's best cities for fast food lovers.