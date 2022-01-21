This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Nevada

By Dani Medina

January 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Looking for dinner plans? Can't decide between pizza, burgers or hot dogs?

Lucky for you, Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every state. The health and wellness site used the "fast food" category on Yelp to put together its list.

"'Best' is measured using an algorithm that looks like the number of reviews and star ratings for a business. Only businesses with more than one location were considered," according to Eat This, Not That!

In Nevada, the most popular fast food chain is HUMMUS in Henderson. Here's what they said about the fast food joint:

"The Henderson and Las Vegas HUMMUS locations made their way to the top of Yelp's rankings. The chain offers healthy, colorful Mediterranean bowls that are too pretty not to photograph."

According to HUMMUS' website, the restaurant is described as "all natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting." On the menu are "hum bowls" and pita wraps where you can customize everything, including the hummus, greens, grains, protein, toppings and sauces.

Here's a list of HUMMUS locations in Nevada:

  • Henderson: 10895 S. Eastern Ave. #100
  • Spring Valley: 7645 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100
  • Las Vegas: 1000 S. Rampart Blvd.
