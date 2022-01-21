This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Oklahoma

Looking for dinner plans? Can't decide between pizza, burgers or hot dogs?

Lucky for you, Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every state. The health and wellness site used the "fast food" category on Yelp to put together its list.

"'Best' is measured using an algorithm that looks like the number of reviews and star ratings for a business. Only businesses with more than one location were considered," according to Eat This, Not That!

In Oklahoma, the most popular fast food chain is The Flame Broiler in Tulsa. Here's what they said about the fast food joint:

"'If you want Asian flavors and something that won't make you feel heavy, The Flame Broiler will hit the spot,' Casey V. wrote on Yelp. Sounds like a solid lunch option to us!"

The Flame Broiler is a "simple fast-food chain preparing Korean-style meat and rice bowls with no dairy, trans-fat or frying," according to the restaurant.

There is only one location in Oklahoma — 5355 E. 41st Street in Tulsa. The Flame Broiler also has locations in Arizona, California, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee.

To see Eat This, Not That!'s full list, click here.