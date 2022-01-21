This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
January 21, 2022
Chicken and waffles. The unique combo of sweet, syrupy waffles with savory, crunchy fried chicken has grown in popularity over the years, becoming a menu staple at restaurants across the country.
LoveFood searched the country to find the best chicken and waffles in each state, compiling a list that anyone who enjoys the fan-favorite combo can consult the next time they crave the "superb combination of sweet and savory."
"Despite the variations of this soul food you'll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common — customers absolutely adore them."
So which restaurant in Tennessee has the best chicken and waffles combo?
Hattie B's Hot Chicken
Hattie B's in Nashville does the popular sweet and savory combo with a special Music City twist – Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles, of course. The signature spicy chicken, flavored with your level of heat, is accompanied by a perfect side of fluffy waffles dusted with sugar.
Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best chicken and waffles in Tennessee:
"A small chain originally from Nashville, Hattie B's gets top reviews not only for their fried chicken but their chicken and waffles in particular. The chicken is flavored to your preference, from Southern with no heat to mild and Shut The Cluck Up!!! which comes with a burn notice. It's then served with a fluffy waffle, dusted with icing sugar. Diners enjoy the combination of the juicy chicken with a crispy coating and the soft waffle."
