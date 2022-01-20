4 Tennessee Restaurants Make List Of Top 100 Restaurants In The U.S.

Everyone has their favorite restaurant they go back to over and over again, but sometimes it's nice to branch out and try something new. Fortunately, there's no shortage of incredible restaurants around the Volunteer State, from affordable to extravagant.

Yelp released its ninth annual Top 100 U.S. restaurants list for 2022 and plenty of amazing eateries snagged a spot on the list, including four restaurants right here in Tennessee. Here's how the list was curated:

"To create Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."

So which Tennessee restaurants are among the best in the country?

No. 9: OSH Restaurant and Grill in Nashville

No. 14: Skull's Rainbow Room in Nashville

No. 53: Caracasville in Nashville

No. 55: Elvira's Cafe in Sevierville

OSH Restaurant and Grill cracked the Top 10 of best restaurants in the U.S., serving Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine with an Uzbek twist to those who stop by its Nashville location, according to Yelp.

Two other Music City eateries also found spots on the list. Coming in at No. 14 overall, Skull's Rainbow Room, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar that also offers New American fare, has been serving patrons at its Printers Alley location since 1948. Moving into food truck territory, Caracasville at No. 53, can typically be found at the Nashville Farmers Market, giving customers a taste of traditional Venezuelan cuisine.

Nashville wasn't the only Tennessee city recognized on the list as have great restaurants. Elvira's Cafe in Sevierville, just outside of Gatlinburg, boasts farm-to-table Southern dishes that are sure to warm the hearts of locals and tourists alike.

Check out Yelp's full list of the Top 100 Restaurants here.