This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best To-Go Dish In Washington

We don't always feel like sitting down in a restaurant to eat. Sometimes you need to pick up something while on the road, or you would rather have delicious food delivered to your doorstep. No matter how you get your food, takeout can be a blessing when you need it most.

Not all food is best served in a container, though. Since you can pick up to-go meals from restaurants, food trucks, and other eateries, what's the best one in Washington? Eat This, Not That! put together a list of the best spot in every state to pick up some yummy food and go.

The best to-go dish in the Evergreen State is...

Chorizo and cheese tamales from Frelard Tamales!

Here's what writers say about the restaurant's take on a classic dish:

"We've made Taco Tuesday a thing. How about Tamale Thursday? Using a family recipe from Puerto Vallarta, Frelard Tamales serves scratch-made steamed and frozen tamales you can take to-go. The cheesy, well-seasoned cheese and chorizo tamale sources pork from a local farm. Save room for a slice of tres leches cake!"

Freland Tamales offers pickup. They're also available for delivery on Mondays and Wednesdays in certain cities. You can find the restaurant at 6412 Latona Avenue NE in Seattle.

Click here to check out more to-go meals people keep clamoring for.